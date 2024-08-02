Leak: These might be the cleanest Google Pixel 9 series renders yet

TL;DR A Twitter leaker has posted a variety of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold images online.

These renders give us a great look at Google’s upcoming phones from several angles.

The Google Pixel 9 series and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are less than two weeks away from release, and we’ve already seen a smorgasbord of leaked renders and real-world media. Now, a trusted source has posted some high-quality renders of the devices.

Mystery Lupin on X posted Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold renders online, giving us a good look at each device ahead of launch.

Twitter/Arsene Lupin

Check out some of the images below, although the tipster posted loads more renders on X, showing the phones from even more angles.

In any event, these renders are in line with previous leaks. That means we’ve got flat metal edges, rounded display corners, redesigned camera bumps, and center-mounted punch-holy cutouts.

These aren’t the only recent Pixel 9 series leaks ahead of the August 13 launch date. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s dimensions and weight leaked earlier this week, pointing to a foldable phone that’s thinner but heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. There’s no doubt that we’ll see even more leaks as the launch date inches closer.

