Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaks again, this time with pricing

TL;DR Promotional information about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold just leaked, with supposed pricing in tow.

The leak suggests there could be 256GB and 512GB variants of the foldable phone.

Pricing could be the same as with the original Pixel Fold, starting at $1,799.

We’re officially in August, which means we’re less than two weeks away from the huge Made by Google event coming up on August 13. We expect to see the Pixel 9 series of phones there, including the follow-up to the Google Pixel Fold, which will get a slight name change to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Today, thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer and 91Mobiles, we have a leaked set of promotional images that give away a ton of details about the upcoming foldable. Hemmerstoffer — a reliable leaker — also has some supposed pricing for us.

Let’s start with that. According to Hemmerstoffer, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could start at $1,799 for the 256GB model. This is the same price as the original Pixel Fold, which is good news. In addition to this, there could also be a 512GB version for $1,919, which also matches the original Fold.

In other words, it doesn’t appear Google is asking for more cash for the updated model, which is nice. Obviously, it would have been great to see a price reduction, but a stable price is always welcome, too.

As for the promotional imagery, you can see them below.

Leaked Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold images

Most of the stuff listed in these images we already knew, but here’s a quick bullet list of what they reveal, just in case you need catching up: It will be the thinnest foldable available (in the US, huge caveat)

The inner display is 8 inches, while the cover display is 6.3 inches

The cover display has a selfie camera cutout in the top center, while, for the first time, the inner display has a selfie camera cutout in the upper right

Overall, the design is different, with less of the “passport” style of the previous model and no full-body camera bar

It comes in two colors: Porcelain (off-white) and Obsidian (black) From other leaks, we are almost certain we’ll see the Tensor G4 under the hood. We are also relatively sure the phone could come with a similar camera setup as the last model, with primary, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses.

Although this gives a lot away, who knows if Google will have surprises for us on August 13. Stay tuned!

