I'd rather get the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold at this record-low price than the new version!

The new Google smartphones, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, are all the rage right now. It’s an exciting product for foldable phone enthusiasts, but I like to stretch the value of my dollar as much as possible. After checking out the new foldable, I was left scratching my head, wondering if it was worth my hard-earned $1,799. Then I came upon this Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold record-low price deal! Honestly, it’s looking much more enticing. Buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for just $1,099 ($700 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a record-low price, and it’s only available in the Obsidian color version.

It’s true that the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a $300 gift card if you purchase it now. Getting a free gift card is nice, but it isn’t quite as lovely as an actual discount. Regardless, what really matters most is the price difference. Even if you factor in the value you get for getting the new device, is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold worth the extra $400 you’re essentially paying for it? You may disagree, but I don’t think it is!

Overall, these phones are actually surprisingly similar. Let’s go over the main differences. For starters, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a more recent Google Tensor G5 processor, instead of the G4 found on last year’s model. It’s also a bit more resistant, featuring an IP68 rating instead of an IPX8 one (this means the older model isn’t protected against dust or solids). The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a larger 5,015mAh battery capacity, instead of a 4,650mAh one. Lastly, charging speeds are faster at 30W wired and 15W wirelessly (compared to 21W and 7.5W, respectively).

These are all excellent improvements, but I wouldn’t necessarily say they are worth the upgrade when the price difference is so significant. This is because the overall experience is very similar. The Tensor G4 is still very powerful. The IPX8 is also more than enough for most people, as we tend not to worry much about dust protection, and the water resistance is just as good here. And while a bigger battery and faster charging are nice, we don’t think the difference will be too huge in terms of battery life.

If you can get past those few downsides, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a stunning acquisition. It has the same 8.0-inch internal LTPO OLED internal display with a 2,076 x 2,152 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is almost the same, too, offering a 6.3-inch panel, instead of a 6.4-inch one. You still get 16GB of RAM for all your multitasking needs. Even the camera specs are identical.

If you’re worried about longevity, it really isn’t something you’ll have to worry much about. Both get Google’s industry-leading seven-year update promise. The only difference is that the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is already one year in, but it still has six years to go! Chances are you won’t even keep it for that long.

All things considered, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is becoming a nice option for those who want a great foldable phone at a price that isn’t much higher than the $1,000 mark. I mean, you’re pretty much paying close to two grand for a Pixel 10 Pro Fold! Catch this deal while you can. Who knows how many devices are left in stock, now that there is a successor.

