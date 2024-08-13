The best Google Pixel 9 pre-order deals: Unlocked and carrier offers

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Pixel is back and offering more choice than ever. There are four Android phones in the lineup this time around, ranging from $799 for the Google Pixel 9 to $1,799 for the stunning Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If you’re already tempted by one of the top-tier handsets, there’s only one question on your mind: Where’s the best place to buy it? You’ve come to the right place, as we’ve rounded up the best Google Pixel 9 pre-order deals right here.

We’ve included the main carrier deals in the US, as well as the promotions on buying each model unlocked.

How much do the Pixel 9 phones cost?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

As you check out the range of deals below, it’s helpful to know the US retail price of each Google Pixel 9 model. The sticker prices to keep in mind are below.

Pixel 9 128GB: $799 256GB: $899

Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: $999 256GB: $1,099 512GB: $1,219 1TB: $1,499

Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: $1,099 256GB: $1,199 512GB: $1,319 1TB: $1,549

Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB: $1,799 512GB: $1,919



Those are the benchmarks for your budget. Now let’s see how you can do better than that.

Unlocked Google Pixel 9 pre-order deals

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Many people will want an unlocked version of the new Pixel to bring to their carrier. It’s too early for straight cash discounts on the devices unless you’re trading in your old phone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t perks on offer when you pre-order. Each outlet wants your business and needs to provide incentives to get it. And remember, while the carrier deals further down may look more tempting, they also come with strings attached. When you buy unlocked, it’s immediately a done deal.

Here are your main options for unlocked Google Pixel 9 pre-order deals.

Google Store Trade-in offers

Free cash credit

Gemini Advanced Going straight to the Google Store is the obvious choice, and there are some nice perks to doing so. Google is offering “the highest value for your old Pixel with Google Store trade-in.” It’s not clear what that comparison is against, but the trade-in values are certainly tempting. For example, switching up your old 128GB Pixel 8 will score you a $490 discount on the latest Pixel. It’s a similar amount for the iPhone 15, whereas a Samsung Galaxy S23 will knock $320 off the price.

Trade-in or not, you’ll get a Google Store credit when you pre-order. The value of this coupon ranges from $100 on the Pixel 9 to $350 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If you go for any of the Pixel 9 Pro models, you also get Gemini Advanced free for a year, which is worth $239.

Best Buy Trade-in offers

Gift card Best Buy has a trade-in program that depends entirely on the make and model of your phone and its condition. For comparison with Google Store, trading the same model of Pixel 8 only returns $440 from Best Buy, which still isn’t bad if you’re upgrading anyway.

Like Google, Best Buy is offering a free gift card when you order. The amounts of $100, $200, or $350 are the same as those of the Google Store, but it’s arguably a better deal as you have a much wider range of products at Best Buy on which to spend this free credit. You also get three months of Google One 100GB if you’re a new subscriber.

Amazon Gift card

Free Amazon Music Unlimited trial The Amazon pre-order deals are mainly just gift cards, which are in the same amounts as the retailers above. Other than that, you just get a free 90-day trial to the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan. If you have some gift credit in your Amazon account, you can apply it to your Pixel 9 purchase.

Google Pixel 9 pre-order carrier deals

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9 pre-order deals from carriers look far more tempting at first glance. You can even get the Pixel 9 for free in some cases, although that only really means that you’re not paying anything up-front. Each offer comes with conditions, which will include a contract of significant length and also a trade-in sometimes. That doesn’t have to be a bad thing — you’re spreading the cost of the phone and getting rid of your old device when you upgrade. Plus, you’re going to need a contract of some sort to get the most out of your new phone.

Here’s what the main US carriers are offering in terms of Google Pixel 9 pre-order deals.

T-Mobile Up to $1,000 off

No trade-in required for new customers

Free storage upgrade T-Mobile is always one of the best choices when it comes to deals on new flagships. Buying the phone and adding a new line can get you up to $1,000 off on the Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans or up to $600 with the Go5G, Magenta, or ONE plans. all deals are based on a 24-month commitment.

Existing customers have very similar offers, but they require you to trade in your old device. A free storage upgrade is also available on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Verizon Up to $900 off with trade-in (any condition)

Free storage upgrade. Existing and new customers can get up to $900 off the Pixel 9 models. Each case requires a qualified trade-in, although the condition of your old device isn’t a factor. The deal applies only to the Unlimited Ultimate plan, but lesser promo credit amounts are available on other unlimited plans.

A free memory upgrade is available on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

AT&T

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Up to $1,050 off with Pixel trade-in

$10.99 per month for the Pixel 9 without trade

Free storage upgrade AT&T lets you get the Google Pixel 9 for $10.99 per month with a qualifying unlimited plan. No trade-in is required, and you’ll get the free storage upgrade. You’ll also get a free pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series. Adding a trade-in of any Pixel device in any condition can get you the Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL for free, but all the deals are subject to a 36-month contract.

You can’t get the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from AT&T. We’re not sure why yet, but you’ll have to go elsewhere for the foldable right now.

Google Fi Up to $800 off

No trade-in required

Free storage upgrade Google’s own provider is offering $800 back on any Google Pixel 9 purchase on the Unlimited Plus plan via 24 monthly bill credits. No trade-in is required, and you’ll also get a free storage upgrade. Combining these offers means that you can get the 256GB Pixel 9 for free.

If you buy one of the Pixel 9 devices and sign up for one of the cheaper plans, you’ll save between $350 and $400 on the device over 24 months. You still get the free storage upgrade, and you can augment these discounts with a trade-in if you want.

Xfinity Mobile $500 off without a trade-in

Up to $800 off with a trade-in The Xfinity offer is simple: $500 off on any of the new Pixel 9 devices without a trade-in or up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in. It applies equally to new and existing customers, although newcomers can also get a second line of Unlimited free for one year when they sign up for a line on the Unlimited or Unlimited Plus plans.

