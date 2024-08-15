Confirmed: The Pixel 9 phones have a new modem, and that's a big deal

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Pixel 9 phones are equipped with the Exynos Modem 5400.

This is an upgrade over the Exynos Modem 5300 seen in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 phones.

In addition to enabling satellite connectivity, Samsung says the new modem is faster and more efficient than the old one.

One of the biggest historical weaknesses with Google’s Tensor-powered Pixel phones has been the modem. The Pixel 6 series was a major low point, as these phones had notoriously unreliable connectivity and poor battery life. Subsequent phones have offered improved reception, and we can confirm that the Pixel 9 series brings a new modem to the table.

We were able to verify via the Device Info HW app that the vanilla Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are powered by the new Exynos Modem 5400. Check out the screenshot below via the standard Pixel 9. The baseband section lists a “g5400c” part number that corresponds to the Exynos Modem 5400. By contrast, the Pixel 7 Pro mentions a “g5300q” part number that corresponds to the older Exynos Modem 5300.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

This isn’t the first time we’ve reported that the Pixel 9 series uses the Exynos Modem 5400, as we exclusively leaked this information back in April. But we’re glad to officially see this part in a real-world Pixel phone. Google’s adoption also comes after the Exynos Modem 5400 landed in Exynos-powered Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models back in January.

New modem for Pixel 9 series: Why is this noteworthy? The Exynos Modem 5400 is a notable upgrade over the Exynos Modem 5300 as it brings Release 17 connectivity that enables the Pixel 9 family’s satellite support. Samsung also claims that the new modem offers improved overall efficiency compared to the old modem, which is good news for battery life in the new Pixels.

Finally, Samsung says the new modem brings faster peak downlink speeds (14.79Gbps versus 10Gbps) and faster speeds using the FR1 frequency band. Taken together, it’s clear that the Pixel 9 phones should deliver faster, more efficient cellular connectivity than previous phones. We’re currently putting the Pixel 9 phones to the test, so we’ll find out soon enough if the new modem makes a big difference.

