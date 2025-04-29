Deal: Google Pixel 9 plummets to its all-time low price

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Just today, we posted a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but while that sale is really nice, paying $1,069.99 is still pretty heavy on the wallet. Those looking for a nice high-end smartphone that costs less will be better off taking advantage of this deal. The Google Pixel 9 has dropped to its record-low price of $699, saving you a whole $200 on the original $799 retail price. Get the Google Pixel 9 for $699 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s labeled as a “limited time deal,” and the discount applies to all available color versions: Obsidian, Peony, and Wintergreen.

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 The vanilla Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 rocks a 6.3-inch display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

While getting one of the very best Android phones with all the bells and whistles is nice, not everyone needs everything those expensive phones have to offer. In fact, many might not even notice the difference! There are plenty of high-end phones with more reasonable price points, and they will work just as well for most users. The Google Pixel 9 is one of these.

While the Pixel 9 is only $599 right now, it still checks the most important boxes to make it a high-end handset. For starters, it has that sleek design Google is known for, with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 materials. It also offers an IP68 rating, giving you peace of mind if it takes a dunk or is exposed to the elements.

Things don’t end with the design. It also has a Google Tensor G4 processor, the same found on Google’s higher-end devices. It has slightly less RAM than the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, but 12GB of RAM is still plenty good for most users. You shouldn’t notice a difference in performance unless you’re really pushing its multitasking limits.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The display, while small, is pretty nice. It has a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Battery life isn’t as impressive, but it is still pretty good, offering about a full day of usage per charge, based on our testing. It can charge at 27W speeds. We were able to take it from zero to 100% in 85 minutes.

Pixels have also long been known for their camera prowess. This version only has two cameras: a 50MP primary and a 48MP shooter. That said, the AI enhancements and camera quality are still really good.

As a nice cherry on top, Google’s latest devices are subject to a seven-year update promise. This is the best update commitment in the industry, and only Samsung matches it. It means your Pixel 9 should get up to Android 21, or whatever Google ends up calling it then.

For $599, it’s hard to match all the value the Google Pixel 9 offers. Again, this is a record-low price we’ve only seen once in the past, in March. We don’t see the price dropping lower anytime soon, so take advantage of this sale while you can!

Extra deal: The Pixel 9 Pro is also on sale

Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro All Pro, in a compact package. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the Pixel device many have been begging for for a long time: Google's very best smartphone hardware and software features, in a more compact form factor. With identical dimensions to the regular Pixel 9, it retains the same great specs as the much larger XL model, plus 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and the Tensor G4 chipset. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is also on sale if you really want an upgrade. You can save 20% and get it for $799. As already mentioned, the experience will be pretty similar, but there are some meaningful improvements.

The Pixel 9 Pro gets 16GB of RAM, instead of 12GB. The camera system includes an extra 48MP periscope shooter, and autofocus is improved with multi-zone laser support. The selfie camera is upgraded to a 42MP one, instead of the 10.5MP camera found in the front of the Pixel 9. You also get faster wireless charging at 21W, instead of 15W.

Otherwise, performance, the general design, the battery, and almost everything else are the same.