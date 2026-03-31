Google will now sell you a refurbished Pixel 8a for $339

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is now selling refurbished Pixel 8a phones for $339.

The Pixel 8a joins the Pixel 8, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7a in Google’s refurbished lineup.

Google’s also announced it will sell refurbished phones through Amazon.

Google’s been selling refurbished Pixel phones for a few years now, and today, it’s expanding its pre-owned offerings. Starting today, you can grab a refurbished Pixel 8a from the Google Store. Google will also start selling refurbished phones through Amazon, making it even easier to save a buck on your next Pixel.

You can nab a refurbished Pixel 8a from the Google Store right now for $339, Google has announced in a blog post, $160 under the phone’s initial $499 price tag. Google’s new refurbished page on Amazon is currently showing Pixel 8, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7, though as of publication, all of those links point to a third-party listing for the Pixel 8.

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Released in 2024, the Pixel 8a is still a nice little phone. It’s got a Tensor G3 chipset with eight gigs of RAM, a 120Hz OLED display, and a pretty capable camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel shooter. It also benefits from Google’s modern, longer update timeline: Google’s promised Android updates for the 8a into 2031.

At its $339 price, the 8a looks like the standout deal in Google’s current refurb lineup. The phone offers almost everything you get from the Pixel 8 ($459 refurbished) and should last a good deal longer than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on offer, which are only guaranteed software updates through October of next year.

Offering refurbished phones through Amazon will make them more accessible to the considerable chunk of online shoppers who prefer to make their purchases there. Despite Google’s announcement today, though, refurbished Pixel phones weren’t available from Google itself on Amazon as of publication — but that’s presumably coming soon.

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