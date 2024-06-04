Does the Google Pixel 8a support eSIM and dual-SIM?

Does the Google Pixel 8a come with eSIM? A physical SIM card slot? How about dual-SIM functionality? Things are getting pretty confusing regarding these matters. Some phones have both, some have only one type of SIM, and the newer iPhones even lack a physical SIM card slot in the US. It makes sense to wonder what you’re dealing with when you’re planning to buy a new phone. We can help you clear any doubts about Google’s mid-range handset!

Does the Google Pixel 8a have eSIM support? For starters, the Pixel 8a comes with a single physical SIM card slot, so you can use it with traditional SIM cards. You can access it on the left side of the device, using the included SIM ejector tool.

Additionally, as any modern phone should, the Pixel 8a supports eSIM. This means you can take advantage of all the benefits of using eSIM technology, like easily switching carriers without waiting for SIM cards to ship. You can also easily test other networks to see if they have better coverage where you are.

Does the Google Pixel 8a have dual-SIM?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Yes, the Pixel 8a does offer dual-SIM support, so you can have two lines on it at once as long as your carrier supports it. You can set this up in two ways: using one physical SIM card and one eSIM, or running two eSIM profiles.

One of the other benefits of eSIM technology is that it has democratized dual-SIM functionality. Before the eSIM days, phones needed two physical SIM slots to have dual-SIM support. And these specialized hardware configurations were rare. Thanks to eSIM, dual-SIM phones are super common now, and our list of the best dual-SIM phones has gotten very healthy.

The Pixel 8a gets an extra dual-SIM feature What makes the Pixel 8a special here is that it offers a very nifty feature we haven’t seen in Pixels before. The 8a is the first Pixel that lets you make calls using both SIMs at the same time. This means you can make or answer a call on one SIM, while you’re on a call on the other. The first call will be put on hold, but at least it will work. On other phones, the second call just wouldn’t go through.

To take advantage of this feature, both SIMs need to have mobile data enabled. Additionally, the second SIM needs automatic data switching and Wi-Fi calling turned on.

How to activate eSIM on the Google Pixel 8a Are you ready to connect your Google Pixel 8a to your network? The process is pretty simple, but it can vary depending on your carrier and how you purchased the device.

If you got the Pixel 8a straight from your carrier, chances are the representative will set it all up for you. Either that or the carrier linked your IMEI to your eSIM, and you will get a notification to connect to the network during set-up.

You may have to do a bit more work if you bought the Pixel 8a unlocked. If the carrier provided you with a QR code, then you can just do everything from the settings.

How to activate an eSIM on the Pixel 8a: Make sure you’re connected to Wi-Fi. Launch the Settings app. Go into Network & internet. Tap on SIMs. Select Set up an eSIM. Select your carrier, or Use a different network. Scan the QR code provided by your carrier. Follow on-screen instructions to finish the process.

If you’re migrating your eSIM from another phone, turn off the older device before you try activating the eSIM on the Pixel 8a handset. While it’s a small step, many overlook it, and it may cause activation issues.

If you don’t have a QR code, you’ll have to contact your carrier to try to get one. Some carriers are less QR-friendly, though. They might make you call in to push the eSIM profile to your phone, instead of simply letting you do it yourself. You will get instructions from the rep on what to do, if this is the case. They will ask for your IMEI number, so learn how to find it here.

FAQs

Can I use two physical SIMs on the Pixel 8a? No. The Google Pixel 8a has only one physical SIM card slot. The only way to have two lines is if at least one of them uses eSIM technology.

Can I store many eSIM profiles on my Pixel 8a? The Google Pixel 8a allows you to store many eSIM profiles, but only two of these can be active at once.

Can I transfer my iPhone eSIM to a Google Pixel 8a? Sadly, you can’t transfer eSIM profiles between iPhones and Android devices. You’ll need to go through the usual process to activate a new eSIM profile on the Pixel 8a.

How do I delete an eSIM on the Pixel 8a? To delete an eSIM profile on your Google Pixel 8a, go to Settings > Network & internet > SIMs > Erase SIM.

