Google Pixel 8a ads leak, appear to confirm seven years of updates

TL;DR A set of leaked ads for the Google Pixel 8a show various features of the unannounced smartphone.

A major bit of info here is that the Pixel 8a could get the same seven-year update commitment the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro get.

Most of the other features here are either expected or came with the Pixel 7a.

The Google Pixel 8a is not launching for another few weeks, but, as is tradition, we’re already learning everything there is to know about it. Today, Android Headlines leaked a set of advertisements that give a way a lot of the Pixel 8a’s secrets.

The most notable piece of new info here is solid evidence that the Pixel 8a could get seven years of software support. This would put the phone at the same level as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in terms of longevity. Given how much cheaper we expect the Pixel 8a to be than the Pixel 8 series, this could end up being a great, low-cost investment for folks looking for a phone that will stand the test of time.

Most of the other features that appear to be confirmed in these ads are either things we already saw with last year’s Pixel 7a or are software-based features we expected to land on the Pixel 8a anyway. Check them out for yourselves below.

Google Pixel 8a leaked ads

If you need a quick and easy way to read all the features on display here, this is what we see: Google Tensor G3

18W wired charging

IP67 rating

Seven years of software support

Pixel features: Call Assist, Clear Calling

Call Assist, Clear Calling AI features: Circle to Search, email summaries (coming later this year)

Circle to Search, email summaries (coming later this year) Photo features: Best Take, Night Sight

Best Take, Night Sight Video features: Audio Magic Eraser Interestingly, these ads mention support for VPN by Google One, a service Google is moving to the Google Graveyard. It’s possible these ads were created before that decision was made or that Google will continue to promote the feature until it is removed. Either way, some Pixels already get their own VPN service, so it’s possible Google could just swap that in.

What do you think? Are these features enough to make the Pixel 8a enticing to you? Let us know in the comments!

