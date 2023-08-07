Pixel 8 series storage info leaked: Still stuck at 128GB for another year

TL;DR A new report has revealed the colors and internal storage variants of the Pixel 8 series.

The Pixel 8 could come in 128GB and 256GB storage in Licorice, Peony, and Haze colors.

The Pixel 8 Pro could come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage in Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky colors.

We’re eagerly awaiting the release of the Google Pixel 8 series. With a bunch of camera upgrades possibly on the cards, there’s a good chance that Google will manage to get on the recommendation lists for the best camera phones once again. A new leak has now shed light on the storage variants we can expect from the Pixel 8 series, and there are some surprises here.

According to a report from Winfuture, the vanilla Google Pixel 8 could come with storage options of 128GB and 256GB. On the other hand, the report expects the Pixel 8 Pro to come with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

These leaked storage variants for the Pixel 8 series are the same as what we currently have for the Pixel 7 series. However, the surprising bit is that Google is apparently choosing to retain 128GB as a base storage variant. With the touted camera upgrade on the series, users will find 128GB inadequate, especially if they bought the phone to click many photos.

The report also goes on to list the color variants of the phone. The vanilla Pixel 8 is said to come in “Licorice,” “Peony,” and “Haze” colors, which we presume are shades of black, pink, and gray, respectively. The Pro model is said to come in “Licorice,” “Porcelain,” and “Sky” colors, which we presume are shades of black, creamy white, and blue, respectively.

The report does not mention the “Jade” color one of our earlier reports mentioned for both phones.

If these colors do indeed turn out to be accurate, we will be looking at some fun colorways for the 8 series. Thankfully, Google does a good balancing act of giving users the classic Black and White colors and a funkier third option for those who want their phone to stand out a little. However, there is a chance that not all colors will be available in all storage options in all regions.

