Google confirms the Pixel 8 series will get 7 years of spare parts

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has confirmed that it will offer spare parts for the Pixel 8 series for seven years.

That means you should be able to fix your phone years down the line.

Google launched the Pixel 8 series this week, and one of the most notable announcements was that the phones would get seven years of updates. This includes OS updates, security patches, and feature drops.

What if you need to fix your phone’s screen or replace the battery several years down the line, though? Fortunately, a Google representative confirmed that the company will offer spare parts for these phones for seven years.

Soniya Jobanputra, director of product management at Google, told Android Authority in an interview: Parts will be available for seven years. That’s part of our commitment as we go to the seven years (sic) that we need to make our parts available so you can keep your hardware alive for that long. The company didn’t reveal more details, but iFixit is the company’s partner in the US. So it stands to reason that you can buy Pixel 8 parts from the repair website.

Either way, we’re happy to see Google committing to offering spare parts throughout the lifetime of the Pixel 8 series. After all, what’s the point of offering seven years of software support if you can’t easily get spare parts after just a couple of years?

This commitment is particularly important for the battery, as most smartphone batteries degrade by 20% after just over two years. So being able to easily buy a spare battery when the time comes will be important if you want to keep the phone running well for seven years.

