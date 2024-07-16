The entire Google Pixel 8 series just received welcome Prime Day discounts

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and there’s no shortage of deals on offer. In fact, the recently launched Google Pixel 8a has received its first discount as part of the occasion.

The Pixel 8a is on sale for $449 on Prime Day, knocking $50 off the original price. The phone brought plenty of features at the original $499 price tag, namely a capable Tensor G3 chipset, a great OLED screen, a variety of AI capabilities, and seven years of updates. So you’re getting even more bang for your buck at the discounted price.

In saying so, we thought the flagship-tier Pixel 8 was stiff competition to the Pixel 8a if you could get it at a discounted rate. And guess what? The Pixel 8 is indeed on sale for just $499 (save $200). Expect all the aforementioned benefits along with tougher protective glass, faster charging, and better cameras.

Finally, the Pixel 8 Pro has also received a welcome price cut as part of Prime Day. The top-tier Pixel is on special for $699, making for a hefty $300 discount. The Pro model adds a 48MP 5x periscope camera, manual camera controls, a sharper screen, and more AI features.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime to take advantage of these and other deals. You can get a free 30-day trial via the previous link.

