Last-minute Pixel 8 series leak dishes out pricing for all variants

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 8 series later today, but we already know almost all there is to know about the new phone lineup. However, a last-minute leak has dished out apparent pricing, including prices for different storage options.

Tipster @MysteryLupin has shared apparent Pixel 8 series pricing on X (h/t: Android Headlines). Starting with the vanilla Pixel 8, the 128GB model is said to cost $699, all the way up to $759 for the 256GB model.

Pixel 8 leaked pricing: $699 (128GB), $759 (256GB)

$699 (128GB), $759 (256GB) Pixel 8 Pro leaked pricing: $999 (128GB), $1059 (256GB), $1,179 (512GB)

The base Pixel 8 price is indeed in line with previous leaks which suggested a $699 price tag. So it sounds like you might want to brace for a $100 price hike over the Pixel 7. We haven’t seen any leaked pricing for the 256GB model before, though.