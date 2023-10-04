Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Last-minute Pixel 8 series leak dishes out pricing for all variants
- A last-minute leak has revealed Pixel 8 series pricing for all storage variants.
- Expect the base models to cost $699 and $999 respectively.
- You might have to pay $60 extra for 256GB of storage.
Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 8 series later today, but we already know almost all there is to know about the new phone lineup. However, a last-minute leak has dished out apparent pricing, including prices for different storage options.
Tipster @MysteryLupin has shared apparent Pixel 8 series pricing on X (h/t: Android Headlines). Starting with the vanilla Pixel 8, the 128GB model is said to cost $699, all the way up to $759 for the 256GB model.
- Pixel 8 leaked pricing: $699 (128GB), $759 (256GB)
- Pixel 8 Pro leaked pricing: $999 (128GB), $1059 (256GB), $1,179 (512GB)
The base Pixel 8 price is indeed in line with previous leaks which suggested a $699 price tag. So it sounds like you might want to brace for a $100 price hike over the Pixel 7. We haven’t seen any leaked pricing for the 256GB model before, though.
We’ve seen conflicting claims about pricing for the 128GB Pixel 8 Pro, with one source saying $899 and another saying we’ll get a $100 price hike to $999. This leaker indeed points to a $999 price tag for the 128GB model. Need more storage? Then you might have to pay $1,059 or $1,179 for the 256GB and 512GB options respectively. We’ve heard murmurings of a 1TB model but there’s no word on pricing for this variant.
Either way, it seems like you’ll be paying $60 extra for the 256GB model. By comparison, the 256GB Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro required users to pay a $100 premium.
MysteryLupin also asserts that the Pixel Watch 2 will be available for $349 or $399, presumably depending on whether this is a Wi-Fi or LTE model.