Some Pixel 8 Pro users are facing back gesture issues on Android 15, but there's a fix

TL;DR Some Pixel 8 Pro users are reporting issues with the swipe gesture to go back, after updating to Android 15.

You can fix the issue by toggling gesture navigation off and on again, and rebooting your device.

Google rolled out Android 15 to Pixel devices a few days ago. While the update is exciting and offers plenty of new features for everyone to look forward to, some users are not having the best experience with it. Pixel 8 Pro users are reporting that the new update has practically broken the swipe-back gesture from the right edge of their phone. Thankfully, there also seems to be a fix available for it.

Redditor vastateofmind pointed out that they started facing issues with the swipe-back gesture on their Pixel 8 Pro. Curiously, they faced issues only when swiping inwards from the right edge of their phone, but not from the left edge. The user is using a tempered glass screen protector, but they have the touch sensitivity setting turned on. Irrespective, the same combination worked flawlessly on Android 14, but they’re now facing issues with the new platform update.

Other users chimed in, mentioning that they are also facing the same issue, often from both edges of their devices. There’s also a thread on Google Issue Tracker which has received a lot of responses. However, we are not facing this issue on two of our Pixel 8 Pro’s running stable Android 15.

How to fix the swipe-back gesture on the Pixel 8 Pro after updating to Android 15 If you are also facing this issue, fortunately there’s a fix for it too. Redditor v0lume4 pointed out that users who previously complained about the issue on the Android 15 betas were able to fix it with a simple toggle of the three-button navigation.

This has seemingly worked for many users, so try it out on your device: Go to Settings > System > Navigation mode .

. Switch to 3-button navigation , and then switch back to Gesture navigation .

, and then switch back to . If this doesn’t fix the swipe-back gesture, try rebooting your phone.

Are you facing issues with the swipe-back gesture on your Pixel 8 Pro? Did the above steps fix the issue for you? Let us know in the comments below!

Thanks to Benjamin Bock for the tip!

