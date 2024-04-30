You shouldn't try this Pixel 8 Pro brushed aluminum mod at home

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A Reddit user has scoured the camera bar on their Pixel phones, resulting in a brushed metal finish.

You shouldn’t try this at home, though, as there’s a risk of damaging the rear camera lenses.

Recent Google Pixel phones come with a distinctive rear camera housing, featuring a glossy metal finish. What if you prefer the brushed metal look? Well, a Reddit user has taken matters into their own hands, although we’d caution users against trying this at home.

Redditor the_skinny_drummer decided to take Scotch Brite pads to the glossy rear camera bar on their Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro. This resulted in what is effectively a brushed metal finish, as you can see in the images below.

This is a pretty risky endeavor as it’s easy to accidentally brush the camera lenses themselves if you don’t cover them up appropriately. So that’s definitely something to keep in mind if you want to take Scotch Brite pads to your own phone. Just don’t blame us if your camera lenses are damaged and photo/video quality suffers as a result.

It’s also worth noting that DIY modifications like this could result in Google or other brands giving you less cash for a trade-in down the line. After all, this technically constitutes cosmetic damage to the phone.

