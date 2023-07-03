Real-life Pixel 8 Pro breaks cover, gets casually shared on Reddit

TL;DR Someone on Reddit posted some images of a Google Pixel 8 Pro prototype.

The device confirms the codenames “husky,” “zuma,” and “ripcurrent,” as well as a RAM/storage configuration.

Physically, the device looks exactly as expected.

We’re used to seeing leaks for Pixel phones way ahead of their launch date. However, we’ve never seen a Pixel leaked quite as casually as today’s post related to the upcoming Pixel 8 series.

On Reddit, a user shared a prototype of the Google Pixel 8 Pro. This person shared the images you see below before quickly deleting them. Comments show that the original poster didn’t really think things through. They said something about probably needing to have used a throwaway account after admitting that the prototype comes from “the device team in Google for testing.”

Regardless, what’s done is done. Check out the leaked photo (as saved by Droid-Life) below:

Google Pixel 8 Pro prototype confirmations These two images confirm a few things about the Pixel 8 Pro: As we previously leaked, the codename for the phone itself is “husky.”

“Zuma” is the codename for Tensor G3, which we’ve also leaked previously.

The bootloader version mentions the codename “ripcurrent.”

This prototype has 12GB of Samsung-made LPDDR5 RAM, which will likely appear in retail units.

You can also see 128GB of storage, heavily suggesting Google will stick with that option this year. Physically, the Google Pixel 8 Pro prototype looks just like leaked renders and images we’ve already seen. You can see it has a flat display — a first for a Pro phone from Google. You can also see the newly configured rear camera module, which has the three main lenses inside one large “pill,” rather than the “pill + circle” design on the Pixel 7 Pro. The LED flash is right where we expected it, and you can see the new temperature sensor underneath that.

We expect the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to launch in October. We’ll likely see a ton of new leaks between now and then, though.

