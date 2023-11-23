Google says you shouldn't worry about those bumps on your Pixel 8 Pro screen

Some Pixel 8 Pro users noticed that their phone displays had bumps and ripples on the inside of the screen glass. This phenomenon suggested that internal components could be pressing against the display.

Now, Google has issued a statement to 9to5Google , confirming that the bumps are caused by internal components.

However, Google suggests that Pixel 8 Pro users have nothing to worry about:

Pixel 8 phones have a new display. When the screen is turned off, not in use and in specific lighting conditions, some users may see impressions from components in the device that look like small bumps. There is no functional impact to Pixel 8 performance or durability.

It’s worth noting that display blemishes caused by components aren’t unheard of. You can sometimes catch a glimpse of parts like proximity sensors under a phone’s screen when viewing the display at certain angles. Then again, these components used to be placed above the screen, to begin with. There’s no indication that the Pixel 8 Pro’s screen bumps are caused by similar sensors.