It's not too late to save $200 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

With Black Friday firmly in the rearview mirror, you might have made it to payday only to feel you’ve missed out on the incredible Google holiday deals. Thankfully, the offers are still running as of the time of writing, meaning you can save 20% on the fantastic Pixel 8 Pro in a Best Buy deal. Google Pixel 8 Pro for $799 ($200 off)

Labeling the Android phone with our coveted Editor’s Choice badge, we called the Pixel 8 Pro Google’s most complete smartphone to date in our glowing review. A premium build, excellent cameras, and an unrivaled software update promise were just a few of the features that impressed our team. The device’s smaller sibling, the Pixel 8, is also still on sale, reduced to the tempting deal price of only $549 ($150 off) right now.

We’ve also spotted that the Google Pixel Watch 2 is back on offer. This was part of the original Google Black Friday promotion, but the deal quickly disappeared across the retailers, perhaps due to the fact that the hot new smartwatch quickly sold out. Whatever the reason, you can now score a $50 discount on the device, dropping the price of the Bluetooth model to $299.

We don’t know how long the Pixel 8 Pro deal or the other Google offers will be available. Hit the widgets above to check them out for yourself. You’ll also be treated to some nice Best Buy extras when you purchase, such as a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

