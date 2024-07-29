Deal: Google Pixel 8 Pro goes back to its all-time-low price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’ve been looking for a good phone, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is the search giant’s best offering right now. It’s a powerful device with high-end specs, and the usual $999 price reflects this. Sales sometimes show up, though, and today, we’re seeing a great $250 discount, bringing the price down to $749. Get the Google Pixel 8 Pro for $749

This deal is available from Amazon and applies to all available color variants. These include Obsidian, Bay, and Porcelain.

We expect the Google Pixel 9 series announcement to take place on August 13, but this doesn’t make the Pixel 8 Pro any less exciting. It is still a great phone, especially if you can catch a discount like this one. It will get you much more bang for your buck.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with a Google Tensor G3 chip and 12GB of RAM. The performance will be no issue. Nor will battery life, as our tests showed that even on days of heavy usage we were able to push it to about four hours of screen-on time, still with about 10% of battery by the end of the day. On lighter days, we managed to get five hours of screen time and still had about 25% of the battery by the day’s end.

Of course, the cameras are amazing, as are all Pixel shooters. The Pixel 8 Pro is still on our list of the best camera phones, after all. It also has a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a crisp 2,992 x 1,344 resolution. You really get a nice and complete package with this phone.

Are you interested in saving cash on a great phone? This is your chance, so try to act quickly. This is as low as we’ve seen the Google Pixel 8 Pro price drop, and we don’t know how long the deal will last.

That said, those who want to save even more can also consider the standard Google Pixel 8. It’s $150 off right now, bringing the price down to just $549.

