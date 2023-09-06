Google can't stop leaking Pixel 8 Pro, posts 360-degree render

TL;DR An official Pixel 8 Pro simulator has been discovered on Google’s website.

The simulator gives users a 360-degree look at the new smartphone.

The render indeed shows a thermometer and physical SIM slot.

Google is no stranger to prematurely posting Pixel phones on its website, having recently posted a Pixel 8 Pro image a few days ago. Now, it looks like a comprehensive 360-degree render of the Pro model has appeared on its website.

X user Dylan Roussel (h/t: Mishaal Rahman) managed to find a webpage for a Pixel 8 Pro simulator on Google’s website. The page has since been pulled, but Roussel and others still managed to save some images in time. Check them out below.

The webpage confirmed the Pixel 8 Pro design once again, as well as the three color options (Licorice, Porcelain, Sky). We also get confirmation of a couple of Pixel 8 Pro features, namely the rear-facing temperature sensor and physical SIM tray.

X user @fahadbsami also managed to save a screen recording of the Pixel 8 Pro simulator, in case you want a more comprehensive look at the phone. Check it out below.

Either way, this premature disclosure joins a host of other leaks and rumors about the Pixel 8 series. We’ve even seen some software-related leaks, such as Night Sight Video capabilities, a video unblur feature, and an Audio Magic Eraser tool. At this rate, Google might only need to announce the price and availability details next month.

