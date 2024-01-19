A new color is coming for the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

TL;DR A new countdown timer at the Google Store shows a new Google Pixel 8 Mint colorway is coming.

According to the timer, the colorway should be available on January 25 at 12:01 AM PT.

It is unclear if the phone will be the same price as other colors, but we expect it will be.

When Google launched the Pixel 8 series, it landed in five colorways: Obsidian, Hazel, Bay, Rose, and Porcelain. Now, it looks like a new Google Pixel 8 Mint colorway is coming soon.

Over at the Google Store, there’s a new countdown timer to something “minty fresh.” The URL ends with pixel-mint , strongly suggesting the name of the color is Mint. As expected, it looks to be a light green color, although we are only assuming that from the painted image you see above, as there are no renders of the Mint phone available.

The timer is counting down to January 25, 2024, at around 12:01 AM PT. So we expect the phone to be available to either buy or at least pre-order then. It is unclear if pricing will be the same for this color as the other ones, although we would be surprised if it were different. It is very likely the $699/$999 pricing for the Pixel 8/Pixel 8 Pro will carry over to this new Mint design.

It is also very, very likely that there will be no other changes to the phone. This will almost certainly be a way to breathe new life into the Pixel 8 line and encourage people to buy who maybe skipped out because there wasn’t a color that called to them. Apple employs this same strategy with the iPhone series. In fact, we fully expect a new iPhone 15 color to launch in the coming weeks and months.

Are you going to grab a Pixel 8 in the new Mint color? Let us know in the poll below:

Will you buy a Google Pixel 8 or 8 Pro in Mint? 89 votes Yes! 53 % Nope. 47 %

