Pixel 8 series now has proper, secure Face Unlock for payments and more

TL;DR Face Unlock on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro meets the highest Android biometric class requirements.

Google says it uses AI and ML in the selfie camera of both phones to ensure secure Face Unlock.

You can now verify app sign-ins and authenticate payments using Face Unlock on the Pixel 8 series.

Google has upgraded Face Unlock on the Pixel 8 series. The company says the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro now meet the highest Android biometric class. In simpler terms, it means you’ll be able to use the new Pixel phones to sign into apps or make payments.

The Pixel 7 series also featured Face Unlock, but users can’t verify app sign-ins or payments through the phones. This was an issue for many who found their Google Pay, and other transactions declined when authenticating with Face Unlock. That’s because the Pixel 7 series’ face unlock only meets a Class 1 (convenient) biometric authentication method, the weakest.

Android Compatibility Definition Document defines three classes of biometric strength: Class 3 (formerly Strong), Class 2 (formerly Weak), and Class 1 (formerly Convenience). Each class has a set of prerequisites, privileges, and constraints. The Pixel 8 series gets Class 3 biometric security, meaning it has a very low chance of being fooled by a recorded sample like a photo or a similar-looking person.

Google says it uses AI and Machine Learning in the selfie camera of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to ensure secure Face Unlock on the phones. There are no dedicated sensors for a 3D Face Unlock system like the one on the Pixel 4. Both devices also have a fingerprint sensor and other unlocking options if you still prefer those to Face Unlock.

