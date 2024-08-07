It's the best time to get a discount on the Google Pixel 8 phones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to launch on the 13th of August, which is in less than a week. While the rumors seem exciting, last year’s phones are still pretty amazing, and I happen to prefer saving money when possible. Deals are getting hotter on the Pixel 8 series, and the duo is hitting all-time lows today. You can pick up a Google Pixel 8 for just $499, which is $200 off the MSRP. You can also upgrade to the Pixel 8 Pro for $699, which is an even larger $300 discount. Get the Google Pixel 8 for $499 Get the Google Pixel 8 Pro for $699

These deals are available straight from Amazon, but the lower prices can only be found on specific color models. For example, the Google Pixel 8 is only $499 if you get the Obsidian version. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay $549. As for the Pixel 8 Pro, the $699 price point is exclusive to the Obsidian and Porcelain variants; the Bay model is $749.

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 A bright display from Google's 2023 flagship phone The Google Pixel 8 introduces the new Actua display, a 6.2-inch panel that's 42% brighter than the Pixel 7. Backed by the fully updated Tensor G3 chipset, and a new 50MP camera, this promises to be one of the more exciting Pixel phones. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

If you prefer smaller devices, the Google Pixel 8 will be a better option for you. It’s not a small phone, really, but it is much more manageable than the Pro model at 6.2 inches. And the device is still pretty impressive. Performance won’t be an issue, as the Tensor G3 processor and 8GB of RAM will keep things speedy.

We also really liked the camera system. The 120Hz refresh rate is pretty smooth. And if you’re worried about this device aging, you shouldn’t, as Google has promised a whole seven years of updates. Overall, it’s still a great phone, even in the midst of 2024.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 8 Pro Powerful Google phone with powerful camera features The Google Pixel 8 Pro is packed with unique camera features and AI-assisted software that puts the smart into smartphone. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Now, if you really want the bigger, better experience, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has you covered on all angles. It has a substantial 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 2,992 x 1,344 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It keeps the same Tensor G3 processor, but upgrades the RAM to 12GB.

You’ll also get an upgraded triple-camera system with higher-resolution sensors across the board. Which by the way, these cameras are known to be among the best and will likely only be replaced when the Pixel 9 series comes around. Of course, like the Pixel 8, the Pro model will also get a whole seven years of updates. Battery life is also improved, as we managed to get about 1.5 days on a single charge. This phone is a total winner, and at this price it is a steal, really. If you’re looking to save on a Pixel phone, and would rather not wait and pay full price for the Pixel 9 series, today is your lucky day. Just make sure to buy yours as soon as possible. We’re not sure how long these offers will last, and stock can run out when retailers are trying to push out older devices with hot deals like these.

