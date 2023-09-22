High-res Pixel 8 and 8 Pro renders will help you decide which color you want

TL;DR New leaked renders give us the best look yet at the Google Pixel 8 colors.

There are three colors each for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 will come in Licorice (black), Haze (gray), and Peony (pink-ish), while the Pro comes in Licorice, Sky (blue), and Porcelain (off-white).

We’ve already seen everything there is to see about the Google Pixel 8 series. Thanks to Google itself, we know what the phones look like, their significant features, and when they’ll land: October 4, 2023.

Thanks to some leaked renders, however, we now have a complete view of the Google Pixel 8 colors (via MySmartPrice). Although Google has shown them off here and there, these renders give us an excellent summary of what to expect.

It looks like there will be three colors for each variant. The Google Pixel 8 should come in Licorice (black), Haze (gray), and Peony (pink-ish). Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro comes in Licorice, Sky (blue), and Porcelain (off-white).

Notably, previous rumors suggested there would be a green color called Jade. However, it doesn’t appear that’s the case. It’s possible Jade could appear at a later date or that Google simply decided three colors for each phone was enough.

Check out the color options below!

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Three colors leaked

The Pixel 8 Pro’s three colors are accented by a chrome-finished chassis and camera bar. This is similar to the Pixel 7 series. The camera bar wraps all three rear lenses around one “pill,” which is slightly different from the “pill + circle” design of the Pixel 7 Pro.

We’re leaning heavily toward the Sky colorway here. The Porcelain just isn’t doing it for us, and the Licorice model is the standard (read: boring) choice.

Google Pixel 8: Three colors leaked

We’re really loving the Haze model in the Pixel 8 series. It’s different enough to be fun while not as wild as the Peony option. Obviously, the standard Licorice is here if you want to blend in with the crowd. We also love the matte finish of the Pixel 8’s camera bar and chassis. It’s too bad the Pixel 8 Pro models don’t have this.

Which is your favorite Google Pixel 8 color? Let us know in the comments.

