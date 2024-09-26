Your Pixel Pro could soon make it even easier to check object temperature (APK teardown)

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro allow for measuring the temperature of objects using the temperature sensor on the back of the device.

This reading is accessed through the Pixel Thermometer app, which requires users to select the type of material they scan for accurate results.

An upcoming update to the Thermometer app will allow the app to auto-detect materials, possibly using a combination of tflite models and the camera viewfinder.

One of the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro‘s party tricks is the temperature sensor on the back of the device. This unique contactless sensor allows you to measure the temperature of objects using just your phone. To access readings from the sensor, you need to open the pre-installed Thermometer app, select the type of material you are scanning, hold the phone about two inches away from the object, and click the “Tap to measure” button. Google could soon make this process even easier by adding material auto-detection to the Pixel Thermometer app.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

The Pixel Thermometer app v1.0.676362763 contains strings that indicate it will soon automatically detect the type of material being scanned.

Code Copy Text <string name="mode_auto">Auto detect</string> <string name="material_selection_tip_auto_material">Material selection will now happen automatically! You can still manually choose the material.</string>

As you can read from the strings, the Pixel Thermometer app will auto-detect the material, but it will also give users the option to manually choose the material being scanned.

The app will use tflite models to detect the material automatically. A previous update of the Pixel Thermometer app added a new UI that uses the camera viewfinder. So, it is possible that the app uses a combination of the camera viewfinder and the material detection models to detect what you are scanning automatically.

For reference, the screenshot below shows the current material selection screen in the Pixel Thermometer app.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

We predict the auto-detect option will show up somewhere on this screen itself.

We tried activating the feature but haven’t had any luck so far. We’ll share screenshots if and when we get it working.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments