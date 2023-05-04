Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 7a already has a full hands-on video, check it here

TL;DR There is a Google Pixel 7a hands-on video leak on YouTube.

The video shows most of the main features of the phone, including wireless charging and some camera samples.

Google will likely launch this phone next week at I/O 2023.

It wouldn’t be the launch of a new Google phone without massive leaks. Already, the Pixel 7a has seen a ton of them, to the point where now we know pretty much everything there is to know.

To make things even more crystal clear, there’s already a Google Pixel 7a hands-on video on YouTube. The video – posted by Munchy – goes over nearly every nook and cranny of the unreleased smartphone.

We’ve mirrored the video above for you, but we’ll point out some highlights. First, the video once again confirms the phone will come with a 90Hz refresh rate, something we’ve never seen on a budget Pixel before. If there were any doubts on this point, you can put them to rest now.

The leaked Google Pixel 7a hands-on video also shows the wireless charging capabilities of the phone. As before, wireless charging is something we’ve never seen on a Pixel phone at this level.

Elsewhere in the video, Munchy weighs the device, talks about its ergonomics, shows off some camera samples, and tries to give the viewer a feel for how the phone’s display looks both indoors and outside.

Although Google hasn’t outright confirmed as much, we expect the Pixel 7a to launch on Wednesday, May 10, as part of the Google I/O keynote. Any lingering unknowns should be confirmed during that event. The one thing we’re waiting for confirmation on is the price. Will this be the most expensive A-series phone yet at just shy of $500? We’ll find out next week!

