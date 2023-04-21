The Google Pixel 7a could offer face unlock support

MySmartPrice

TL;DR A new leak points to the Google Pixel 7a getting face unlock capabilities.

This would presumably be in line with the Pixel 7’s camera-based solution.

The Google Pixel 7 series landed with face unlock support, marking the first time since the Pixel 4 range that a Pixel phone had face unlock capabilities. However, this feature used the selfie camera rather than more secure, dedicated hardware.

Now, frequent tipster Snoopy Tech has posted a screenshot on Twitter that seems to confirm the presence of face unlock on the Google Pixel 7a. Check out the low-resolution image below.

It stands to reason that the Pixel 7a would be using the same camera-based face unlock solution as the Pixel 7 series. That means it wouldn’t be secure enough to authenticate mobile payments and banking apps, only being used to unlock the phone.

Nevertheless, Google says the Pixel 7’s face unlock uses dual-pixel photodiodes on the selfie camera to generate some depth data. This approach means it should be a step above conventional camera-based facial authentication (i.e. 2D face unlock). You can learn more about this tech in our Pixel 7 face unlock explainer.

There’s been no shortage of Pixel 7a leaks, with a recent leak pointing to a $499 price tag. Other leaks suggest a 90Hz OLED screen, wireless charging support, and a 64MP main camera.

