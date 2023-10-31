The best cheap Android phone just got $125 cheaper!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google isn’t wasting time in bringing the holiday cheer. It isn’t even November yet, but just yesterday, we highlighted some record offers on the Pixel Tablet and the original Pixel Watch. Now is the turn of the Google Pixel 7a, which just got its best deal by far. The already affordable handset is down to just $374 right now on Amazon. Google Pixel 7a for $374 ($125 off)

This is no ordinary device. We named the Pixel 7a as the best cheap Android phone you can buy, although it only just squeezed into that category at its $499 retail price. It’s a whole lot cheaper at a full 25% off, marking its best price ever — even $50 cheaper than its Prime Day rate. And this time, you don’t need an Amazon subscription to take advantage.

The Pixel 7a deal gets better. When you purchase, you get the opportunity to save 50% on either the Google Pixel Buds A or the Pixel Buds Pro. This is a great sweetener, but if you’re only in the market for the audio hardware, you can save almost that much thanks to yet another fantastic promotion. The Pixel Buds Pro themselves are subject to an $80 price drop on Amazon right now. Again, this is an all-time low price and gives you the chance to pick up the high-end buds for just $119.

It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping, especially with deep discounts such as these. The widgets above take you to them.

Comments