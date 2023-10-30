The Google Pixel Tablet plunges by $100 in latest deal

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google’s latest foray into the Android tablet market in June has been largely hailed as a success. The Google Pixel Tablet can replace both your previous slate and your Home Hub, doing a more-than-respectable job on both counts, and it is now subject to its best deal ever. The device is down to just $399 for the first time. Google Pixel Tablet for $399 ($100 off)

This promotion is on the 128GB model of the tablet, which comes with the handy Charging Speaker Dock. The same $100 price drop is available on the 256GB variant of the Pixel Tablet, reducing the usual $599 price tag to just $499.

Powered by Google’s custom Tensor G2 silicon, the tablet features a 10.95-inch LCD display with front and rear 8MP cameras. The bundled Charging Speaker Dock transforms it into a smart display with enhanced speaker capabilities and Nest Hub-like features. The device is equipped with a 7,020mAh battery and offers a seamless Pixel experience on a larger screen. When docked, the tablet’s audio can fully fill a room, thanks to the dock’s 43.5mm full-range speaker. The tablet is held securely on the dock by strong magnets, and the device supports a wide array of Google services and apps. With its unique hybrid nature, the Pixel Tablet is a compelling option for those invested in Google’s ecosystem.

