At just $199.99, the Pixel Watch has never been cheaper

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Watch didn’t see significant discounts for a long time. This was frustrating, given that our view was it was a good smartwatch with an inflated price tag. But since the release of its successor, the original has started to fall in price, and this Pixel Watch deal is the best one ever. Amazon currently has a huge $150 markdown on the sleek wearable. Google Pixel Watch for $199.99 ($150 off)

This 43% price drop is by far the best offer we’ve ever tracked on the wearable, even beating the deals on both Prime Days in recent months. The LTE model is subject to the same cash discount, reducing the price from $400 to just $249.99.

Google Pixel Watch Google Pixel Watch The Pixel Watch is the first wearable with the Big G. The Google Pixel Watch is a Wear OS-powered wearable that's aiming to be the smartwatch for everyone. It has a robust app library, plenty of Fitbit-based health-tracking features, and a classy design. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

Google’s first flagship smartwatch offers a strong Wear OS experience and incorporates Fitbit’s health and fitness tracking features. The watch supports a number of handy Google services, including Google Maps, Gmail, Calendar, Google Assistant, and NFC payments via Google Wallet. It also offers a variety of third-party apps through the Google Play Store. The always-on AMOLED display is bright enough for easy viewing even in direct sunlight and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The watch’s interface is user-friendly, featuring customizable “Tiles” for quick access to important information and apps. A sleek and modern design also appeals to those who appreciate minimalism.

The Pixel Watch deal could end at any time. Hit the widget above to check it out while you can.

Comments