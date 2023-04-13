These are all the official colors of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Smartphones aren’t just functional mini-computers for taking care of your digital tasks. These gadgets are also a form of accessory we usually carry around and show to the world. You want them to look good, especially if you’re buying a high-end phone that costs a significant amount of cash. Having multiple color options is always good. Today we’ll talk about the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro colors available.

By the way, color options vary slightly between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Let’s find out which best fits your style.

Google Pixel 7 color options Let’s start with the standard Pixel 7. The smaller device comes in three available color options: Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass. This essentially translates to black, white, and green.

Obsidian

This is likely the best color option for those who prefer a more inconspicuous. It won’t be as striking and is more likely to go unnoticed. It’s also a color that goes well with any accessories or outfits. Not to mention it may also look more serious and professional. The camera bar still gives it a bit of contrast.

Snow

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

If you want something a bit more flashy, but still not too playful, then the Snow might be your best bet. It makes the Pixel 7 look clean, sleek, and classy. And the metallic camera bar gives it a nice touch.

Lemongrass

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Here’s something for the more adventurous users who want more color. This Lemongrass Pixel 7 color comes with a subtle green hue. The metal bar follows a similar golden, greenish, color that goes very well with the rest of the design. Needless to say, it will stand out more.

Google Pixel 7 Pro color options Now, if you’re going for the Pro version, color options differ slightly. Now you can choose between Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. If you want to figure out Google’s color naming scheme, Hazel is blue.

Obsidian

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Obsidian Pixel 7 Pro looks identical to the regular Obsidian Pixel 7, at least in terms of color. It’s a standard black slab, with a subtle Google logo and a dark grey metal camera housing.

Snow

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Snow Pixel 7 Pro is also nearly identical to its Pixel 7 counterpart. Of course, it’s larger and has an extra camera, but the colors are the same.

Hazel

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority Hazel

Pixel 7 users get Lemongrass, while Pixel 7 Pro owners can get Hazel, also known as light blue. The camera housing also gets a golden touch, much like the Lemongrass color option. The device looks very nice, and has a much more colorful and playful touch than the basic black or white models.

Which color do you prefer?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Now that you’ve seen all the colors Google has available for you, we’d love to know which you like most! Cast your vote in the poll below, and let’s find out which are the most popular Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro colors!

If you’re ready to buy one of these, check out our full Pixel 7 review or Pixel 7 Pro review. You can also check out the buy links below if you’re ready to get yourself one of these Pixel 7 devices.

It’s worth mentioning that a good case or skin might be a good solution if you want a Pixel 7 series device but aren’t a fan of any of these colors. We have lists for the best Pixel 7 cases, the best Pixel 7 Pro cases, and our favorite phone skins.

Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Tensor G2 processor • Upgraded camera • Low price Value for money like no other The Pixel 7 is a flagship Pixel for everyone. It offers the next-gen Google processor, some terrific specs, and a reasonable price. You can upgrade to the Pixel 7 Pro if you want a larger display and even better cameras. $599.00 at Amazon $599.99 at Best Buy $599.99 at AT&T $699.99 at Verizon

FAQs

What Pixel 7 colors are available? You can get the Pixel 7 in Obsidian, Snow, or Lemongrass. These are black, white, and green.

What Pixel 7 Pro colors are available? You can buy the Pixel 7 Pro in three different colors: Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. These are black, white, and blue.

Do the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come in the same colors? You can get the Obsidian and Snow color options with both the Pixel and Pixel 7 Pro. Lemongrass is only available with the Pixel 7, though. And Hazel is exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro.

Are there any price differences between Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro colors? The color you pick doesn’t make a difference in terms of pricing. Of course, there is a price difference between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This will affect the price you pay if you specifically want the Lemongrass or Hazel variants.

Comments