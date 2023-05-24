Here are 200+ photos taken with the Google Pixel 7 Pro

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The Pixel 7 Pro has been available for six months, and as Android Authority’s resident Pixel camera evangelist, I’ve taken its camera for a spin. Or many spins. Many, many, many spins.

Over the last six months since I got the phone, I have visited some museums, botanical gardens, a couple of small zoos, and traveled to many cities including Luxembourg, Barcelona, and Ljubljana. I’ve attended a dozen or so concerts from the likes of Three Days Grace, Marco Mengoni, and Tarja Turunen, and I did several multi-hour hikes in beautiful scenery such as the Mullerthal and Bled trails. 3000+ photos later, I think I’ve put the new camera rig with its macro mode, new wide angle lens, and new 5x tele lens, through enough tests and stress tests to see if it’s still one of the best camera phones on the market.

If you’re looking for dedicated comparisons of top-tier flagship cameras like the Pixel 7 Pro against the iPhone 14 Pro Max or a Galaxy S23 Ultra shootout, please check those. Instead, here I want to share with you a huge gallery of some of my favorite Pixel 7 Pro shots. There’s a mix of macros, zooms across many zoom ranges, wide angles, and regular shots. The goal is to show what the 7 Pro is capable of, in general. And it’s capable of a lot.

It goes without saying that all of these shots are straight out of the camera, with zero edits. No cropping, no sharpening, no color correction, and no edits applied at all.

Mineral and geology museum Most of these shots are either 2x or 5x zoomed in, and taken through a layer of glass. I did my best to put the Pixel 7 Pro’s lens as close to the glass as I could to avoid reflections, but keep that in mind if you see some oddities. If you ask me, almost every single shot in this collection can be a wallpaper.

Botanical garden The winter months aren’t the best time to go strolling in gardens in the northern hemisphere, but Paris is a wonderful city and there are always flowers and bees to capture somewhere. Most of these shots are taken with the Pixel 7 Pro’s macro mode, but there are some regular snaps mixed in. I think the red and white flower with the yellow pistils shots are awesome, and the one with the bee is amazing. I did not get stung, in case you were wondering.

Pixel 7 Pro macro

Rocking it out Concerts used to be the only situation where I couldn’t get nice enough shots on my Pixel phones. By definition, the environment is the absolute worst for photography: dark indoors with strobing lights, moving people, and often enough a head full of hair obstructing your view. I was curious to see how the Pixel 7 Pro would deal with all of this.

Because of my day job, I often reach concert venues 15 to 30 minutes before doors open — i.e. long after the queue has formed and the best spots are already taken. I’m not tall nor a millionaire, so regardless if I have standing or seated tickets, I end up in the back barely able to see anything.

In the case of the shots below, I was standing on a platform behind two rows of people. My view, with my own eyes, was basically 90% heads of hair, 10% stage. I grabbed the Pixel 7 Pro, triggered the 5x-10x zoom, and turned on Night Sight to see if it was really faster and able to capture moving people. I think the results speak for themselves and I’ve been able to replicate this in many similar settings since; the Pixel 7 Pro is really one of the best phones for concerts, be it for still photography or videos.

Out hiking Ah, the great outdoors, or how to push your phone’s HDR to its very limits. The selection of photos here spans a big zoom range, from wide angle all the way to 10x zoom and macro mode. My favorite shots are the red car on the road below the viewpoint, the mushrooms growing on the tree branch, and the man-made tree-shaped cave. I’ll let you find them.

Luxembourg city Going back to civilization, the shots in this collection are taken in Luxembourg city with plenty of old town pics, some park shots, and a mix of wide-angle and zoomed-in snaps. The bridge over the water shot is *chef kiss.*

In the dark Yes, Night Sight is noticeably faster on the Pixel 7 Pro than the Pixel 6 Pro. And it’s just as good as we know it to be.