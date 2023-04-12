Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are top-tier flagships from Google. Both phones represent the best forward from Google, with a great design, great chip, and updated cameras on offer. There are plenty of features on these phones for you to like. If you’re wondering if the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro have a 3.5mm headphone jack, we do have some bad news for you: The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro do not have a headphone jack.

Does the Google Pixel 7 have a headphone jack?

Can you use a headphone jack adapter with the Pixel 7?

Can you use a headphone jack adapter with the Pixel 7?

Does the Google Pixel 7 have a headphone jack? Both the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro do not have a headphone jack, unfortunately.

The Pixel flagship line has long foregone the headphone jack. The original Google Pixel launched with a headphone jack, but every flagship since then has skipped out on it. Starting from the Pixel 2 all the way to the Pixel 7 series, all Google flagships come with a single USB-C port. There’s also a SIM tray and some holes for the speaker and microphone, but you get no more ports.

Google used to include a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3. With the Pixel 3, Google also sold USB-C headphones in some markets. But with later Pixels, both of these were dropped. The company would rather sell you some Pixel earbuds than a wired audio accessory.

Why did Google remove the headphone jack?

Back when the Pixel 2 had launched, Google mentioned that it was removing the headphone jack to establish a mechanical design path for the future. Back then, the company wanted to trim the front bezels on the flagship smartphone and wanted the display to go closer and closer to the edge. The move would have necessitated the removal of the headphone jack, and Google decided to do it sooner rather than later.

Other OEMs have given a myriad of reasons for the removal. Some mention that the 3.5mm headphone jack takes up too much space. Space is a big constraint inside a smartphone, so every square inch of savings can be used to accommodate another part.

Irrespective of the reason, the headphone jack is gone, and it is unlikely to make a return. We shouldn’t hold our breath for a revival.

Can you use a headphone jack adapter with the Pixel 7? Even though Google does not include a headphone jack adapter in the box anymore, you can still use one with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Here are some recommended headphone jack adapters that you can use with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro:

Official Google USB-C to headphone adapter

The safest adapter that you can use with the Pixel 7 series is the official Google USB-C to headphone jack adapter. The quality of the wire is not the best, so do handle it with care. Surprisingly, it’s a cheap adapter that includes a built-in DAC and will be able to serve all your wired earphone needs.

JSAUX USB-C to 3.5mm headphone and charger adapter

One of the cons of using a single USB-C port is that you can no longer charge your phone through a wire while listening to audio through a wired connection. This adapter from JSAUX fixes that, as it gives you 2-in-1 functionality.

The adapter takes your standard USB-C connection and splits it out into a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port. The adapter includes a DAC with 24bit/96Khz support, while the USB-C port can accept 60W USB PD (though note that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have limited fast charging).

Anker USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter

If you want something a bit more durable and do not mind paying a premium for a reputed brand, you should take a look at this Anker USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter. It has a high-quality braided cable with a DAC with 24bit/96Khz support.

Other options: USB-C earphones and TWS While using an adapter will let you use your existing wired earphones with the Pixel 7, it’s admittedly a clunky solution. Instead, you can look at using one of these great wired USB-C headphones. Or, you can embrace the wireless life with these recommended TWS earbuds for the Pixel 7.

FAQs

Does the Google Pixel 7 Pro have a headphone jack? No, the Pixel 7 Pro does not have a headphone jack.

