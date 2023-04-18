Google Pixel 6a could become more attractive after Pixel 7a launch

MySmartPrice

TL;DR The Google Pixel 7a is all but confirmed to launch on May 10.

It is expected to come in Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral colorways, one of which will be exclusive to the Google Store.

The Pixel 6a may not be discontinued after the Pixel 7a launches.

The Pixel 7a has all but launched by now. As goes with all Google devices, the new Pixel mid-ranger has leaked extensively. Jon Prosser from FrontPage Tech now confirms that we will indeed see the phone on May 10 at Google I/O 2023, something that’s been widely expected for a long time. He goes on to reveal that the phone will be available immediately after launch, so it looks like there won’t be a pre-order waiting period.

Prosser also says the Pixel 7a will be available in Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral colorways. The last one will be a Google Store exclusive, the leaker claims.

The future of Pixel 6a Meanwhile, it looks like the Pixel 6a will be sticking around for some time, and Google won’t discontinue it right after the Pixel 7a launches. The Pixel 5a was removed from the Google Store right after the Pixel 6a launched last year. The same fate was dealt to the Pixel 4a before it. However, the Pixel 6a has been one of Google’s best-selling devices to date. That’s probably why the company is keeping it around even though it’s launching a successor.

It is also believed that the Pixel 7a would be slightly more expensive than the Pixel 6a, touching $500. According to 9to5Google, the Pixel 6a will see a price drop after the new phone launches, giving prospective buyers a cheaper entryway into the Pixel ecosystem.

