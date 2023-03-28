The April 2023 security patch might be coming early to some Pixel users

David Imel / Android Authority

TL;DR A Redditor has reportedly received the April 2023 patch on their Pixel 5.

This could be an early rollout or a mistake on Google’s part.

Security updates are pretty important for your phones, patching any flaws in the software that can be exploited by bad actors. Now, it looks like Google might be on the bleeding edge with its latest rollout.

A Reddit user has claimed that their Pixel 5 has received the April 2023 security update, even though we’re still in March. The user, who’s based in Canada and on the Freedom network, also posted several screenshots. One of these screens confirms a build number of TQ2A.230405.003.

It’s not unheard of for some brands to offer a security patch ahead of schedule. Samsung in particular frequently offers a security patch for the following month while we’re still in the current month. So it’s theoretically possible that Google is in a similar boat.

Then again, the fact that we haven’t heard about more people receiving this update suggests it could be a rollout glitch. It’s entirely possible that Google accidentally pushed the update to this user.

In any event, we’ve contacted Google representatives to clarify the matter. We’ll update the article as soon as they get back to us.

