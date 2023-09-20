It's time to turn in your Pixel 4a as Google ends software support

David Imel / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel 4a appears to have reached end-of-life as far as software updates are concerned.

The phone was officially expected to receive updates till August 2023.

It was excluded from Google’s September Android security update rollout.

Google appears to have ended software support for the Pixel 4a. Just to be clear, we’re talking about the non-5G Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a 5G is still receiving software updates and will do so at least until November.

The regular Pixel 4a was excluded from Google’s September 2023 Android security update (h/t DroidLife). As per the company’s official software update page for Pixel phones, support for the Pixel 4a officially ended in August 2023.

Google usually pushes out an extra update or two even after the official end-of-life dates for its phones. However, the lack of a September update for the Pixel 4a suggests it could really be the end of the road for the phone.

Moreover, the Pixel 4a wasn’t even eligible for Google’s Android 14 program, including developer previews and public beta releases. Google never intended to update the phone with the new software.

So if you’re using a Pixel 4a right now, Android 13 will be the end of your phone’s software update journey. Your phone might still be working perfectly well, but it is time to start thinking about getting a new phone if you don’t want to be impacted by any security issues or bugs in the future. That said, we won’t be surprised if a minor farewell update pops up for the Pixel 4a in the coming months. Just don’t expect any significant feature additions going forward.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a 5G is still eligible for Android 14. It even received the beta images for the software. Although, this would also be the last major OS update for the device.

