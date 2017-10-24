uBreakiFix and Google are teaming up once again to provide Pixel owners in need of professional, quality repair service with a fast, convenient solution. Over 335 uBreakiFix stores located in Canada and the US will offer special pricing for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners.

With tens of thousands of Google Pixels repaired in uBreakiFix walk-in repair shops to date, it’s a no-brainer for Google to extend this partnership, allowing quality repairs at affordable prices. Customers can walk into any shop located throughout North America and have their Pixel 2 screen repaired in the day for $149.99, and Pixel 2 XL screen repairs for $219.99. And uBreakiFix isn’t only covering cracked screens—any kind of technical or software problem will be tackled by a team of specialists. This includes water damage, software issues, camera issues, battery replacement, and more.

“A broken device shouldn’t have to ruin someone’s day,” says Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix’s CEO. “We are thrilled to provide Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL customers with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that have come to define our brand.” The partnership offers same-day repairs, even with walk-in appointments. In addition, customers who purchase Google’s protection plan can get their phone serviced in all uBreakiFix stores.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Google partnered with uBreakiFix to provide free repairs for Google’s Pixel smartphones. The tragic floods had devastating consequences, and the lack of water protection damaged irreparably Google’s phones.

Google’s Pixel 2 phones have IP67 ratings, but water damage is the least of Google’s worries right now. Some users claim their Pixel 2 XL displays are experiencing burn in issues after only a couple weeks of use. If this proves to be a widespread issue, it is good news for customers to be able to walk into any uBreakiFix repair shop and have their Pixel 2 XL display replaced within the day.

