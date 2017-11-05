The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL aren’t cheap phones in any capacity, so you’re going to want to protect your new investment. The best way to do that is with a case, and I can wholeheartedly recommend Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL fabric cases.

These new cases, announced alongside the Pixel 2 on October 4, are made of a unique fabric on the outside that makes the device super grippy. There’s also a microfiber liner on the inside that will help keep your phone free of scratches.

Google offers these fabric cases in a few different color options—Carbon, Cement, Coral, and Midnight. I chose the Cement case for my Just Black Pixel 2 XL (pictured above), because that turquoise power button is hot. The Carbon case is pretty much all black, and the Coral option is, well, all coral. But if you couldn’t get your hands on that Black & White (panda) Pixel 2 XL, perhaps you should go for the Midnight case—it has an orange power button, just like the Black & White phone.

There are cutouts on the back for the camera and fingerprint sensor, and towards the bottom there’s a rubber G logo that adds a bit more texture to the case. The right side features a plasticky power button and a fabric volume rocker, while the bottom leaves plenty of room for the USB Type-C port. Oh, and these cases are compatible with Active Edge, of course.

But how will these hold up over time? They aren’t made of plastic after all, and Google says right on the packaging that the fabric may stain. I subconsciously wipe down every surface (kitchen counter, table, etc.) before setting my phone down, as I really don’t want it to stain. I also don’t know how easily it will stain, and I don’t really want to test that out.

There’s also a slight fray on the top left edge of the case, and that’s only after a week and a half of regular use. I’m not too worried that the whole case will become unraveled, but it’s still worth pointing out.

I know $40 isn’t cheap, but if you’re going to spend some extra cash on a case, you might as well do so on one that can protect your new smartphone in style. If you’re looking for a soft case for your Pixel 2, these new fabric cases are probably some of the best out there. Let’s just hope they hold up over time.