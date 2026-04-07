Google just launched a special edition Pixel with exclusive wallpapers and icons

Google

TL;DR Google has launched a special edition Pixel 10a in a new “Isai Blue” color to celebrate 10 years of Pixel.

The phone is created in collaboration with Heralbony and features a deeper blue finish, exclusive wallpapers, and themed icons.

It’s exclusive to Japan and likely won’t be available in any other market.

Google has launched a special-edition Pixel 10a, adding a fifth color option to the lineup.

Called Isai Blue, the new Pixel 10a color has been introduced to mark a decade of Pixel phones. It was created in collaboration with Heralbony, an experimental music label that focuses on the sounds made by people with disabilities.

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Unlike the standard finishes available globally, this Isai Blue Pixel 10a leans into a deeper shade of blue, paired with a broader artistic and cultural message.

According to Google, the collaboration is rooted in a shared philosophy of celebrating individuality and diversity. Heralbony, known for working with artists with disabilities, brings its artistic expression into the design of this device. The result is what Google describes as more than just a new coat of paint; it’s meant to represent “diverse personalities” and new forms of connection.

Pixel 10a Isai Blue: What’s new?

Google says Isai Blue is the first time a Pixel color has been given a Japanese name. “Isai” means individuality, and yes, this color isn’t available everywhere. It’s exclusive to Japan.

Google is also extending that artistic collaboration into software. The Japan-exclusive edition of the Pixel 10a ships with special Material You customizations, including themed wallpapers and icon packs based on works by artists like Shigaku Mizukami, Midori Kudo, and Kaoru Iga. Users can pick from nine co-created designs, and once applied, app icons dynamically adapt to match the artwork’s style and color palette.

Buyers also get a sticker pack in the box with letters and motifs inspired by the Google Pixel, as well as a blue bumper case to match the phone’s color.

All of this will cost ¥94,900, which is approximately $593, the same as the standard 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model sold in all the other colorways.

Meanwhile, Pixel buyers in markets like the US are still limited to more familiar finishes such as Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender. There’s no word yet on whether this new Isai Blue variant will expand beyond Japan.

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