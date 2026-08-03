Forget the Pixel 11: The Pixel 10a is now less than half the price in this Amazon deal

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 10a is down to $424 at Amazon right now, which cuts $75 off its $499 retail price. That is a 15% discount off the RRP, making this a good time to grab it if you’ve been waiting for a better deal. It has only ever been cheaper in the Prime Day sale, and given that the Pixel 11 is expected to start at $899, this is an extremely tempting alternative.

Google officially announced the Pixel 10a in 2026, and it keeps the A-series focused on solid midrange value. The phone features a 6.3-inch brighter Actua display, Google’s Tensor G4 chip, and 7 years of software and security support. Reports also point to faster charging, as well as Satellite SOS in some markets and configurations. While it is described as a modest refresh over the Pixel 9a, it still looks like a strong pick for anyone coming from an older Pixel phone.

The Pixel 10a starts at $499, so getting it for $424 takes some of the sting out of buying a new phone. It also has a 4.5-star rating, which adds extra confidence for shoppers considering this deal. The design and core hardware are said to be very close to last year’s model, but the brighter display, Tensor G4, and long software support still stand out at this price.

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