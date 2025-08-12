Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Survey suggests Google should shut up and take your money for Pixel 10
2 hours ago
The Google Pixel 10 series launch is just a week away, but there’s been no shortage of rumors and leaks. All four phones could benefit from a landmark Tensor G5 chip and integrated magnets for Qi 2 wireless charging. However, it sounds like the base Pixel and Pixel 10 Pro Fold in particular could also bring some interesting features.
The looming launch got us wondering how many readers are actually planning to upgrade to the Pixel 10 phones. We posted a poll to find out, and the results are in!
Are you upgrading to a Pixel 10 series phone?
This was a popular poll, with over 7,600 votes tallied as of writing. And it turns out almost half of all respondents (~47%) are current Pixel owners who plan to upgrade to the Pixel 10 range.
Several current Pixel owners expressed their interest in the comments. In fact, user @emailshane says they’re upgrading from the Pixel 9 series:
Upgrading from Pixel 9 Pro XL. Reasons: Google store trade in value, additional year of Gemini, existing store credit, additional store credit for Google one subscription, rolling trade in value for next year. Incremental cost for annual upgrade is more or less mitigated by perks of keeping up with latest releases.
Some readers, like @Will, have older Pixel phones and plan to upgrade:
Upgrading from my Pixel 6 Pro. Replaced the battery a while ago but it’s been overheating more than usual lately
Reader @redlow also plans to upgrade their older Pixel phone:
Was going to upgrade from the Pixel 8 Pro with the hope that I will encounter less overheating issues with the new chip set.
These comments suggest that a lot is riding on the Tensor G5 chip. This is the first TSMC-made Tensor chip after years of Google using Samsung Foundry. Chips produced by TSMC have traditionally been cooler and/or more efficient than Samsung-made silicon. So there’s a decent chance that the Pixel 10 range could be cooler than its predecessors. But we’ll just have to wait and see.
Otherwise, 9% of surveyed readers said they’ll upgrade to the new Pixel phones from another brand. One reader noted that they planned to switch from their iPhone 15 Pro series phone to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Meanwhile, 19.3% of respondents say they might upgrade to the Pixel 10 series if they’re happy with pricing and features. This was the second-most popular option chosen by readers.
User @JSW outlines what Google has to offer in order for him to get a Pixel 10 phone:
Gonna have to be a very generous trade in offer and some extras to get me to upgrade from the 9xl pro. Otherwise it would be nice not to have that extra payment every month.
User @jeremymbrown1 is also banking on trade-ins:
Depends if they have juicy trade in deals. Last year I got $500, $100 best buy gift card, and pixel buds for my P8. It’s a no brainer if they have the same deal.
On the other hand, 18.1% of polled readers said they were happy with their current Pixel phone. Reader @Kerr Avon noted that they got their Pixel 9a for under $200 due to the Pixel 6a battery debacle and credits/discounts. They added that they would wait for “big discounts” before even considering a Pixel 10 series device.
Fellow reader @Erica Diaz keeps it real and says they’ll be using their older Pixel phone for a while yet:
No. I will be using my Pixel 7 Pro for as long as I can. I can’t afford to upgrade.
Finally, a combined 7% of respondents said they’re either happy with their non-Pixel phone or they’ll upgrade to another manufacturer’s phone.
Another way of looking at these overall results is that almost 75% of polled readers are at least considering the Pixel 10 series. Of course, we have to note that this poll result doesn’t necessarily reflect consumers at large. Our audience consists of many enthusiasts and Pixel fans in the first place. Furthermore, Google has a small market share in the US and globally. Nevertheless, it looks like our readers are really intrigued by the new phones.
