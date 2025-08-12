Survey suggests Google should shut up and take your money for Pixel 10

The Google Pixel 10 series launch is just a week away, but there’s been no shortage of rumors and leaks. All four phones could benefit from a landmark Tensor G5 chip and integrated magnets for Qi 2 wireless charging. However, it sounds like the base Pixel and Pixel 10 Pro Fold in particular could also bring some interesting features.

The looming launch got us wondering how many readers are actually planning to upgrade to the Pixel 10 phones. We posted a poll to find out, and the results are in!

This was a popular poll, with over 7,600 votes tallied as of writing. And it turns out almost half of all respondents (~47%) are current Pixel owners who plan to upgrade to the Pixel 10 range.

Several current Pixel owners expressed their interest in the comments. In fact, user @emailshane says they’re upgrading from the Pixel 9 series:

Upgrading from Pixel 9 Pro XL. Reasons: Google store trade in value, additional year of Gemini, existing store credit, additional store credit for Google one subscription, rolling trade in value for next year. Incremental cost for annual upgrade is more or less mitigated by perks of keeping up with latest releases.

Some readers, like @Will, have older Pixel phones and plan to upgrade:

Upgrading from my Pixel 6 Pro. Replaced the battery a while ago but it’s been overheating more than usual lately

Reader @redlow also plans to upgrade their older Pixel phone:

Was going to upgrade from the Pixel 8 Pro with the hope that I will encounter less overheating issues with the new chip set.

These comments suggest that a lot is riding on the Tensor G5 chip. This is the first TSMC-made Tensor chip after years of Google using Samsung Foundry. Chips produced by TSMC have traditionally been cooler and/or more efficient than Samsung-made silicon. So there’s a decent chance that the Pixel 10 range could be cooler than its predecessors. But we’ll just have to wait and see.