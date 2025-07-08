Real-world Google Pixel 10 Pro images just leaked from an unlikely place

TL;DR Photos of an apparent Pixel 10 Pro have appeared on a Chinese auction website.

The photos show the front and back of what appears to be a prototype phone.

This comes a while after we saw leaked renders of the Pixel 10 series.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 10 series in the coming weeks, and we’ve already seen apparent specs and leaked renders. Now, it looks like real-world images of the Pixel 10 Pro may have appeared online.

A seller on China’s Xianyu auction website posted a listing for a Pixel 10 Pro motherboard (h/t: winner00 on Discord). The user included a photo of the apparent motherboard as well as real-world pictures of the purported phone. Check them out below.

The seller also claims that this motherboard and phone are engineering prototypes (EVT). The unique patterns on the phone’s back cover lend further credence to this claim. Google often uses these patterns to help identify prototypes and thwart leaks. The phone’s fastboot menu and a sticker below the camera bar also mention “DVT” (design validation test), which is a type of early prototype.

Otherwise, the pictures show a phone with a design in line with previously leaked renders. We can also make out a periscope lens, which would align with earlier leaks.

We already have a solid idea of what to expect when Google eventually launches the Pixel 10 series. These phones will pack the Tensor G5 chipset, which would be the first Tensor chip produced by TSMC. Furthermore, the standard Pixel 10 will gain a triple rear camera setup thanks to the addition of a telephoto shooter. However, the Pro phones are expected to offer the same camera system once again. In any event, leaks suggest we may have to wait until August 20 for the Pixel 10 series reveal.

