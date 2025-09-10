Google's Pixel Referral program is back for the Pixel 10, letting you make a nice $500

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has relaunched the Pixel Referral Program for the Pixel 10 series, giving users 10 codes to share.

A referral code provides a 10% discount on a new Pixel phone for the buyer and gives the referrer a $50 store credit.

The credits and discounts are valid until February 28, 2026, and can be stacked with other offers, with some exceptions.

Google relaunched the Pixel Referral Program last year for the Pixel 9 series. Users can refer their friends and family to a new Pixel 9 phone with a 10% discount and receive $50 Play Store credit in return. With the iPhone 17 dominating headlines this week, Google wants to remind everyone that it too is in the flagship race, and bringing back the Pixel Referral Program with the new Pixel 10 series is a great way to do just that.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google has refreshed the Pixel Referral Program with a new round of referral codes. Users get 10 “more” referral codes to share with others, allowing them to rack up to $500 in Google Store credit. People who use your code get 10% off the highest-value Pixel phone in their cart.

The referral codes need to be entered on the checkout page, and the discount is said to be active until February 28, 2026. Note that the referral code can be combined with other offers, but not on new product launches, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, or December Holiday offers. This does limit the opportunity to stack discounts for a really sweet deal.

The $50 Google Store credits will be credited to you 15 days after the ordered phone’s allowable return period, which is approximately 30 days after purchase, assuming the phone isn’t returned. The credits expire 365 days later on a rolling basis.

It’s not immediately clear how users can sign up to become a part of the Pixel Referral Program. The report’s author notes that they could sign up for the program a few years ago after purchasing a Pixel phone. Since then, Google doesn’t seem to have opened up eligibility for new Pixel buyers.

