Google's Pixel Referral program is back, letting you make a nice $500

Google’s Pixel 9 series has some excellent options if you want an Android flagship. The lineup makes for easy recommendations for friends and family who want a phone that just works and has an excellent camera. If you plan to recommend these phones to them, Google has relaunched its Pixel Referral Rewards program, letting you earn up to $500 when referring a Pixel phone.

9to5Google spotted a new Pixel Referral Rewards program on the US Google Store, albeit the landing page appears to have been pulled down. Earn $50 in Google Store credit for each friend who buys a Pixel and they’ll get 10% off a Pixel phone. Users invited into the program can share up to 10 referral codes with their friends and family, who can apply the code at checkout.

The person who uses your code, or “Code Receiver,” is said to get a 10% discount applied to the highest-value Pixel phone in their cart at checkout. As expected, each code can be used only once and is no longer valid once applied at checkout. This discount is said to be stackable with other offers, but it cannot be used during certain peak times like Black Friday or new product launches.

If you are looking for the catch to this free money scheme, here it is: there is a $500 total limit, and as mentioned, the payout is in Google Store credit. You receive the credit once the referred order has crossed the return period, which is approximately 30 days after purchase.

The offer is said to end on June 30, 2025, although we couldn’t verify it as the landing page is inaccessible. We’ve contacted Google for comments on the new program, and we’ll update this article when we learn more.

If the Pixel Referral Rewards program sounds like déjà vu, that is because it was launched in a similar avatar in 2022. Back then, you and your referrals could get $100 each in Google Store credits if they bought Pixel smartphones using the referral code. This older program capped out to $1,000 in credit, so you’d still need 10 referrals to maximize your reward. Pixel Superfans got an even better deal as they received a goodie bag with a hat, water bottle, and pin after their first referral.

Have you been invited into the Pixel Referral Rewards program, now or in the past? How was your experience? Let us know in the comments below!

