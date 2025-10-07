Google Pixel 10 Pro XL gets its first discount for Prime Day — and it's big!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to grab the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, now is the time. This Prime Day, you can snag this impressive device for just $949, down from its usual price of $1,199. With a 21% discount from the recommended retail price, this is the first price drop we’ve seen on the powerhouse Pixel. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for $949 (21% off)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL packs a punch with its 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display, which offers a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a stunning peak brightness of around 3,000 nits. For durability, it’s protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Google Tensor G5 chipset and comes with 16 GB of RAM, ensuring seamless performance. Storage will not be an issue with its 256GB UFS 4.0 capacity, with additional options of 512GB and 1TB available.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its powerful triple-lens camera system, featuring a 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultrawide, and 48 MP telephoto lens, capable of 5× optical zoom and ProRes Zoom up to 100×. The hefty 5,200 mAh battery supports rapid 45W wired charging and offers Qi2 wireless charging of up to 25W, ensuring a lifespan of over 24 hours. Running on Android 16, it promises seven years of updates and houses features like Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6/5.3, and UWB for superior connectivity. It’s also equipped with IP68 water resistance and integrates Gemini AI-native features.

