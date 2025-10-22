Hot deal: Get a Google Pixel 10 Pro XL $600 discount from Mint Mobile

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re looking for both a fantastic phone and a great cellular plan, we have a deal for you. Mint Mobile is currently offering a massive $600 discount on the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. In addition, you can get a very enticing offer on a full year of unlimited cellular service. Keep reading to learn more! Buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for $599 and a full year of Mint Mobile unlimited service for $180 ($780 in savings)

This offer is available directly from Mint Mobile. To get the discount, you must sign up for a one-year service plan (paid up front), but it’s actually an excellent deal, so it is definitely worth considering.

These deals are a bit more confusing than simply buying a phone outright, but they can be a much more worthwhile investment for the right customer. Hear us out for a bit.

So, Mint Mobile is offering a $600 discount on the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. The tricky part is that you must also sign up for a one-year plan, which is paid in full up front. That said, they are also sweetening that deal by discounting its unlimited-year plan. This plan usually costs $360, but this offer reduces that to $180 for the first year. This is equivalent to $15 per month!

If you think about it, this means you’re paying $779 for both the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and the year plan. The Pixel 10 Pro XL alone goes for $1,199 unlocked, and its record-low price so far has been $949. This means the Mint Mobile offer is still saving you money even if you pay for the plan and don’t use it!

Yes, the phone will come carrier-locked to Mint Mobile, but it will be automatically unlocked after 60 days. And after the year ends, no one is forcing you to stick with Mint Mobile any further. You should consider it, though. It is one of our favorite carriers, after all!

If you decide to go with this deal, you’re in for a treat. The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is a fantastic smartphone. You’re getting premium specs like a Google Tensor G5 processor and 16GB of RAM, so performance will be no issue. The 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display sports a sharp 2,992 x 1,344 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Being a Pixel handset, of course, the camera system is outstanding. And the battery is nicely sized at 5,200mAh.

All things considered, the Google Pixel 10 Pro is an excellent smartphone with characteristics worthy of its status as a Google flagship. You won’t regret this purchase, and it happens to come at a significant discount and a really nice service offering.

