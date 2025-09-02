Pixel 10 Pro XL proves its got the strength to match its software update promise

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel 10 Pro XL has passed JerryRigEverything’s durability test with flying colors.

The YouTuber called it the toughest Pixel ever built.

Still, if you plan to use the device for seven years, it’s a good idea to slap on a screen protector or use a cover that protects the display.

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro XL has gone through the popular JerryRigEverything stress check, and the results show a phone that might be the toughest Pixel Google has ever built.

The durability test revealed that the Pixel 10 Pro XL withstood scratches, burns, and bends without giving up. Its Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen scratches at level 6 on the Mohs scale, with deeper grooves appearing at level 7, which is standard for premium smartphones. That means keys and coins are no threat to the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but harder materials might be. Still, it’s a good idea to slap a quality screen protector if you plan to make the phone last for its seven-year update lifespan.

On the outside, Google uses a 100% recycled aluminum frame paired with a silky matte glass back. The buttons are metal and removable, while the diamond-cut camera module holds three glass-covered sensors. The larger mesh speaker grates add strength and look good. However, the YouTuber notes they could trap dirt over time.

The 6.8-inch OLED panel held up well in the burn test. The screen lasted 20 seconds before losing only its anti-fingerprint coating. One surprise came from the ultrasonic fingerprint reader, which continued to function even after being gouged with a level 7 pick. That’s rare for in-display sensors.

Most impressive of all was the bend test. The Pixel 10 Pro XL showed zero flex, cracks, or creaks despite being the largest Pixel in the lineup.

Overall, the Pixel 10 Pro XL passed every major durability challenge, which is a great outcome for those looking to pick up the phone. It looks like Google has paired seven years of promised software support with hardware that’s built to last. Just keep it in a case to guard the glass, and maybe check the speaker grilles for dirt buildup.

