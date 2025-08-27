Pixel 10 reminds you not to cheap out on a quality screen protector

TL;DR Google is adding a new step to the Pixel 10 setup to ensure you use a certified screen protector.

You can scan the QR code printed on the screen protector’s packaging to verify that it is supported.

This ensures the screen protector works flawlessly and does not interfere with the Pixel 10’s fingerprint scanner.

Screen protectors, especially those made of glass, are known for not playing well with in-display fingerprint scanners. The added thickness of the glass can interfere with the sensor’s ability to read your finger’s impression precisely, which is why many manufacturers advise against using them or at least sticking to officially certified accessories.

To add to that, the Pixel lineup has traditionally been prone to issues with the fingerprint scanner since Google transitioned to in-display scanners with the Pixel 6 series. So, to ensure your experience is not ruined on the newly announced Pixel 10 phones, Google is adding a new step to the phones’ setup, where you will be informed to use only supported screen protectors.

As part of the Pixel 10 setup process, the phones will now ask you to scan a QR code printed on the screen protector’s packaging. This ensures that the protector you’re applying — or have already applied — to the phone is certified under the “Made for Google” initiative.

If your screen protector is not certified by Google, you will be informed of potential reliability issues or trouble with inaccurate fingerprint recognition. You will also be reminded to use only certified options for better fingerprint scanner performance.

The bit where you can scan the QR code to verify whether it is a part of Made by Google or not is not new. Google already has a support page that details the implications of not using a certified screen protector. However, the additional screen where you can now scan the QR code while setting up your Pixel 10 is new.

Of course, you can still go ahead and use a non-certified screen protector. If you’re lucky, it might work flawlessly, though there’s no guarantee. Even if there are some issues, you may be able to improve the fingerprint scanner’s response by enabling the screen protector mode from Settings > Display & touch > Touch Sensitivity on your new Pixel 10, although this won’t guarantee absolute success either.

We’re unsure if this setup screen will be extended to older generations of the Pixel phones.

Why use a Made for Google certified screen protector Starting with the Pixel 9, Google switched from optical to ultrasonic fingerprint scanners. As the name implies, ultrasonic scanners emit inaudible sound waves that reflect from the ridges on your finger.

While ultrasonic sensors are faster and considered more reliable than traditional optical sensors, which use light, elements such as low-quality glue or slightly thicker or impure glass in a screen protector may hijack their functioning, much more easily. That is why it is recommended to use screen protectors only from notable brands that are likely to test their accessories thoroughly and have rigorous quality checks.

