Get your free gift card now! Pixel 10 devices will be released in a couple of days

These offers are all available from Amazon, so you’ll get an Amazon gift card. That said, if you prefer, Google also offers similar deals, but you would get a Google Store credit instead. All color versions get the same feebies, regardless of which Pixel 10 series device you pick.

By the way, you can also get a $350 credit from Amazon if you pre-order the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The only reason we don’t feature it here is that it won’t be released until October 9, 2025.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is technically the series’ flagship. Google usually packs the most power into the Pro XL models, and this is not the exception.

It comes with the new and improved Google Tensor G5 processor and 16GB of RAM, so the performance will be excellent. The main upgrade is the display, though. It has a larger 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 2,992 x 1,344 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

We need to fully review these, but we can assume the camera system will be impressive, just like every year. In the case of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, you get a triple-camera system with 50MP, 48MP, and 48MP sensors. The latter two are periscope and ultrawide shooters.

The main advantage of getting the Pixel 10 Pro XL (aside from the screen size) is that it has a larger battery. This one gets a 5,200mAh battery capacity. It also charges faster: 45W wired and 25W wirelessly.

Like all other models, this one has an aluminum frame, an IP68 rating, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass.

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro

If you want a device that is very close to Google’s best, but prefer a smaller phone, the Google Pixel 10 Pro is the one for you. The good news is that, while a bit cheaper, it still comes with a free $200 gift card right now!

You’ll pretty much get the same Tensor G5 processor, 16GB of RAM, storage options, general design, and camera features. The main differences are pretty much the display and battery. The Pixel 10 Pro features a smaller 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1280 x 2,856 x 1,280 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery has a 4,870mAh capacity. You can charge it at 30W wired and 15W wirelessly.

I am not a huge fan of large screens. If you can relate, this is a great option. It is pretty much the same size as the smaller Pixel 10, but it is nearly as capable as the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

At just $799, and with a free $100 gift card included, the Google Pixel 10 is a great value proposition. It’s technically still a high-end handset, but it is smaller and cuts down on some specs. Many of you might not even notice the difference!

This phone still features a Tensor G5 processor, so it is just as fast. It has 12GB of RAM, but that is more than enough to handle most people’s multitasking needs. And interestingly enough, it actually has a slightly larger battery than the Pixel 10 Pro, at 4,970mAh. You can still charge it at 30W wired and 15W wirelessly, though.

That’s about where the similarities end, though. The 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel has a slightly lower resolution of 2,424 x 1,080, but it keeps the 120Hz refresh rate. The cameras aren’t as impressive. You’ll get three shooters, but with lower 48MP, 13MP, and 10.8MP resolutions. Even the selfie shooter has a lower 10.5MP definition, compared to 42MP on the others. We’re sure it will still take excellent photos, but you may notice a difference there.

If you don’t mind the less impressive capabilities, the Pixel 10 is still a great phone for the price. Honestly, not everyone needs many of the higher-end capabilities. I know I don’t! These pre-order deals with free gift cards are known for going away after an official launch. They have been sticking around for longer lately, but it’s still better to secure the offer before the actual launch. Again, you have a couple of days until the official release!

