Google Pixel 10 phones are out, and you can still get free gift cards if you buy one!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

These offers are available from Amazon, so the free gift cards are Amazon gift cards. Also, this offer applies regardless of which color version you pick. In all three cases, Amazon offers all color variants.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 + free $100 gift card Google Pixel 10 + free $100 gift card Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

You don’t always need the best of the best. Many of us (myself included) would be perfectly happy with something like the base Google Pixel 10. It is still a high-end phone, and it helps that it comes at a much more accessible $799 price point. Factor in a free $100 gift card, and the benefits start looking really enticing!

The Pixel 10 still has a powerful Google Tensor G5 processor, the same one that the bigger brothers come with. Additionally, it has 12GB of RAM, which is less, but it is still plenty good. Most users might not even notice the difference.

Interestingly enough, the Pixel 10 actually has a bigger battery than the Pixel 10 Pro at 4,970mAh. You can charge it at 30W wired or 15W wirelessly.

The main difference here is the screen size. This one is the smallest of the bunch at 6.3 inches. That said, this is a gorgeous LTPO OLED panel with a 2,424 x 1,080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will still offer a beautiful viewing experience.

Like all Pixel phones, this will have a really nice camera system, even if not as impressive as the Pro models have. You’ll get 48MP, 13MP, and 10.8MP sensors in the back, while the selfie shooter comes with a 10.5MP definition.

If you don’t mind those few downsides, this could be your best bet. I happen to like smaller phones and saving money, so if you feel like me, this is a pretty enticing option.

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro + free $200 gift card Google Pixel 10 Pro + free $200 gift card More power in the smaller form-factor The Google Pixel 10 Pro marks a new trend. As the medium model in the Pixel 10 line, it offers top-tier specifications with the smaller 6.3-inch display. Diverging from previous Pixel series' trend of the medium phone being a large display with low-tier specs. We're excited for the Tensor G5 chipset, high-resolution display, UFS 4.0 storage options, big 16GB of RAM, and the AI-powered triple camera setup with 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

Things start changing once you upgrade to the Pixel 10 Pro. It’s actually very similarly sized to the base Pixel 10, as it also has a 6.3-inch screen, but the resolution is upgraded to 2,856 x 1,280.

It features a 4,870mAh battery, which charges at the same 20W wired and 15W wireless speeds. It also gets an improved camera system, with 50MP, 48MP, and 48MP shooters. It’s the same as the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s.

The rest of the experience will be very similar. It has the same Tensor G5 processor, 16GB of RAM, design, and overall experience. If you want a more premium phone that is still smaller, and are willing to pay $999, this is the best option. You also get a more generous $200 gift card with it, so the price difference is less significant than it may seem.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL + free $200 gift card Google Pixel 10 Pro XL + free $200 gift card Ultimate power from the Pixel 10 line The most powerful option from the Pixel 10 line is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. With a 6.8-inch display, Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage options, a powerful triple camera setup, and a battery in excess of 5,000mAh, you should be able to power through any task in your day. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

Now, if you really want the best of the best from Google, this is it. The general specs are still very similar. It has a Tensor G5 processor and 16GB of RAM. Of course, you’ll get the same clean UI. Elsewhere, the device comes with incremental improvements that really polish the experience.

The display is obviously larger, at 6.8 inches, and it features a higher resolution of 2,992 x 1,344. Like the other Pro model, it has three higher-resolution cameras (50MP, 48MP, and 48MP). It also features a bigger 5,200mAh battery, so it should last longer between charges. It also charges faster, supporting 45W wired speeds and up to 25W wireless speeds.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is technically the series’ flagship. Google usually packs the most power into the Pro XL models, and this is not the exception.

All models also offer the same aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and IP68 rating. Now that these phones are released, the clock is ticking. We’re not sure how long these gift card offers will be around, so you might want to secure yours sooner rather than later.

